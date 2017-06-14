FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Travellers International Hotel Group replies to exchange's query
June 14, 2017 / 1:34 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Travellers International Hotel Group replies to exchange's query

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Travellers International Hotel Group Inc :

* Refers to PSE's query regarding possible effects of Pagcor order suspending provisional license of co

* "The mall, cinema and newport performing arts theatre are targeted to resume operations on June 15, 2017"‍​

* "It is premature at this point to assess the full impact of the foregoing events"

* Non-gaming areas not affected by the June 2 incident and the Pagcor suspension order continue to be operational ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

