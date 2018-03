March 5 (Reuters) - Travelport Worldwide Ltd:

* TRAVELPORT WORLDWIDE LIMITED ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING

* TRAVELPORT WORLDWIDE LTD - ANNOUNCED UNIT HAS LAUNCHED AN OFFERING OF $650 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2026

* TRAVELPORT WORLDWIDE - TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH BORROWINGS, TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT IN FULL, AMONG OTHERS