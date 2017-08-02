FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
BRIEF-Travis Perkins first half operating profit falls 2.1 pct
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 2, 2017 / 6:11 AM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Travis Perkins first half operating profit falls 2.1 pct

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins Plc

* Revenue 3,221 million stg versus 3,113 million stg, up 3.5 percent

* Revenue grew by 2.7% on a like-for-like basis

* Adjusted profit before taxation 175 million stg versus 184 million stg, down (4.9)%

* Adjusted operating profit 2.1% lower at £190m largely due to challenging plumbing & heating market and recent investments

* Net debt of £377m, lower than June 2016 by £133m

* We remain cautious on macro-economic outlook for second half

* Remains focused on executing clear plans in place which will deliver strong cash generation and maximise returns

* Announced a transformation plan for plumbing & heating division designed to stabilise performance, create more options to maximise shareholder value.

* Interim dividend of 15.5p, an increase of 1.6% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.