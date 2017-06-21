FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-TRC Companies Inc enters into credit agreement with UBS AG - SEC filing​
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 21, 2017 / 7:07 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-TRC Companies Inc enters into credit agreement with UBS AG - SEC filing​

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Trc Companies Inc

* Trc Companies Inc - ‍on june 21, 2017 company entered into a credit agreement governing its senior secured credit facilities with ubs ag - sec filing​

* Trc Companies- ‍new senior secured credit facilities provide for seven-year senior secured term loan facility in aggregate principal amount of $325 million​

* Trc companies- ‍new senior secured credit facilities also provide for 5 year senior secured revolving credit facility in principal amount of $60 million​

* Trc Companies Inc - ‍proceeds of new term loan facility were used to fund a portion of merger consideration​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.