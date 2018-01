Jan 31 (Reuters) - Treasury Wine Estates Ltd:

* ‍HY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO MEMBERS OF CO $187.2 MILLION, UP 37.4%​

* ‍DIRECTORS DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 15.0 CENTS PER SHARE IN RESPECT OF HY ENDED 31 DEC 2017​

* HY ‍REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $1.34 BILLION VERSUS $1.37 BILLION

* FY18 AMERICAS EBITS EXPECTED TO BE BROADLY IN LINE WITH FY17 REPORTED AMERICAS EBITS OF $189 MLN‍​

* EBITS GROWTH EXPECTED TO ACCELERATE TO 25% IN FY19‍​

* FY18 CAPEX EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS GUIDANCE‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: