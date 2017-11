Nov 28 (Reuters) - TREATT PLC:

* ‍FY ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX £12.9 MILLION, UP 45.7 PERCENT​

* ‍FY REVENUE £109.6M, UP 24.5 PERCENT​

* ‍DIRECTORS PROPOSE TO PAY FINAL DIVIDEND OF 3.35P PER SHARE (2016: 3.00P), INCREASING TOTAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR BY 10.3% TO 4.80P​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)