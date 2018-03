BRIEF-Trecora Resources Says Effective March 6, Nicholas N. Carter Was Temporarily Appointed Executive Chairman

March 8 (Reuters) - Trecora Resources:

* TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, NICHOLAS N. CARTER WAS TEMPORARILY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY -SEC FILING‍​

* TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS PRIOR TO THIS APPOINTMENT, CARTER SERVED AS THE COMPANY’S NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

* TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS SIMON UPFILL-BROWN, CO’S CURRENT PRESIDENT AND CEO, WILL NOW SERVE AS CEO AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY

* TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, CO ELIMINATED POSITION OF VICE PRESIDENT OF MANUFACTURING, ROLE CURRENTLY HELD BY RONALD FRANKLIN