Feb 22 (Reuters) - Tree Island Steel Ltd:

* TREE ISLAND STEEL ANNOUNCES FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* TREE ISLAND STEEL LTD - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.07

* TREE ISLAND STEEL LTD - QTRLY REVENUE $54.6 MILLION VERSUS $45.9 MILLION