FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Trek Mining, NewCastle Gold and Anfield Gold combines to create Equinox Gold
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Desperate for news, refugees tune in to 'WhatsApp radio'
Rohingya Crisis
Desperate for news, refugees tune in to 'WhatsApp radio'
Take atmospheric nuclear test threat 'literally': N.Korea official
Asia
Take atmospheric nuclear test threat 'literally': N.Korea official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 25, 2017 / 7:01 PM / in 12 hours

BRIEF-Trek Mining, NewCastle Gold and Anfield Gold combines to create Equinox Gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Anfield Gold Corp

* Trek Mining, NewCastle Gold and Anfield Gold announce business combination to create Equinox Gold

* Says ‍combined entity intends to operate under name Equinox Gold corp and expects to trade on TSX venture exchange under ticker symbol “EQX”​

* Says ‍shareholders of Trek Mining and NewCastle Gold will each own 44% of Equinox Gold, with Anfield Gold shareholders owning 12%​

* Says ‍Ross Beaty will join as chairman for Equinox Gold and invest about $20 million, owning about 11% of Equinox Gold after transaction close​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.