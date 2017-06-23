FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trelleborg to buy Automated Dynamics
June 23, 2017 / 7:06 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Trelleborg to buy Automated Dynamics

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Trelleborg Ab

* Acquires manufacturer of advanced composite components

* Signed an agreement to acquire U.S.-based privately-owned automated dynamics that specializes in manufacturing of advanced composite components

* Company is located in Niskayuna, New York. Sales amounted to approximately SEK 65 nillion in 2016

* This bolt-on acquisition is part of trelleborg's strategy to strengthen its positions in attractive market segments

* Transaction is expected to be finalized in q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

