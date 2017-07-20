FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 days ago
BRIEF-Trematon Capital buys interest in UK-based companies group
July 20, 2017 / 11:28 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Trematon Capital buys interest in UK-based companies group

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Trematon Capital Investments Ltd :

* Trematon capital investments - ‍acquisition of an interest in Ask Partners (UK based group of companies) and withdrawal of cautionary announcement​

* Concluded agreement with leopard investment to buy an interest in two companies to be formed and based in united kingdom​

* Will acquire 40 pct of Leopard Ask Intermediate Investco Limited for a consideration of gbp 4 000 000​

* ‍Will acquire 20 pct of issued share capital of Leopard Ask Partners Holdco for a consideration of gbp 280 000​

* ‍Aggregate purchase consideration for acquisition is 4,280,000 stg​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

