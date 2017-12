Dec 12 (Reuters) - Tremeau Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* TREMEAU AND FDA AGREE ON PHASE III PLAN FOR ROFECOXIB AS A NON-OPIOID PAIN TREATMENT FOR HEMOPHILIC ARTHROPATHY

