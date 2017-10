Sept 14 (Reuters) - Tremont Mortgage Trust

* ‍Tremont Mortgage Trust - has priced an initial public offering of 2.5 million common shares of beneficial interest at $20.00 per share​

* ‍Tremont Mortgage Trust - concurrently, TRMT intends to sell 600,000 shares in private placement to Tremont Realty Advisors Llc at price per share $20.00​