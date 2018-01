Jan 2 (Reuters) - Textainer Group Holdings Ltd:

* AT HALCO‘S REQUEST, TEXTAINER AND HALCO HAVE ENTERED INTO A VOTING LIMITATION DEED EFFECTIVE 1 JANUARY 2018

* THE VOTING LIMITATION DEED SHOULD HAVE NO MATERIAL IMPACT ON ECONOMIC VALUE OF TRENCOR‘S BENEFICIARY INTEREST IN TEXTAINER

* FROM JAN 1 2018, FINANCIAL RESULTS OF TEXTAINER, WILL NO LONGER BE REQUIRED TO BE CONSOLIDATED AND CONVERTED INTO IFRS FOR INCLUSION IN RESULTS OF TRENCOR