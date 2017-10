Oct 12 (Reuters) - Trevali Mining Corp:

* Trevali announces changes to its board of directors

* Says Mike Hoffman appointed chairman of the board

* Trevali Mining Corp - ‍following the changes to board, five of eight board members are independent​

* Trevali Mining Corp - ‍Hoffman succeeds David Huberman as chairman of board​