Dec 18 (Reuters) - Trevi Finanziaria Industriale Spa :

* SERGIO IASI CO-OPTED AND APPOINTED CHIEF RETRUCTURING OFFICER‍​

* ‍NOTES RESIGNATION WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT OF DIRECTOR MARCO ANDREASI ​

* ANDREASI TO CONTINUE TO CONTRIBUTE AS CENTRAL MANAGER

* ‍PREPARATION FOR COMPANY CAPITAL STRENGTHENING BEGINS​

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS ACKNOWLEDGES CONTINUED UNCERTAINTIES PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED TO MARKET ON NOVEMBER 13​

* ‍BOARD FURTHER POSTPONED VOLUNTARY APPROVAL OF Q3 FINANCIAL RESULTS​