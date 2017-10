Oct 30 (Reuters) - Trex Company Inc:

* Trex company reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.68

* Q3 sales $140 million versus I/B/E/S view $125.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue about $118 million

* Trex Company-based on Q4 revenue expectations,full year 2017 consolidated revenue growth would be 17pct,while Trex residential products would be up 12pct​