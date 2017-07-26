BRIEF-Tri Pointe Group Q2

July 26 (Reuters) - Tri Pointe Group Inc

* Tri Pointe Group Inc reports 2017 second quarter results and announces increase to its stock repurchase program

* Tri Pointe Group Inc says authorizes additional $50 million for share repurchases

* Q2 earnings per share $0.21

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $568.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $564.4 million

* Qtrly new home orders of 1,445 compared to 1,258, an increase of 15%

* Tri Pointe Group Inc - for Q3 , expects to open 10 new communities, and close out of 19, resulting in 122 active selling communities as of June 30, 2017

* Tri Pointe Group Inc says anticipates its homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in a range of 19.0% to 20.0% for Q3

* Tri Pointe Group Inc says additional repurchase increases aggregate authorization from $100 million to $150 million