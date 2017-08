June 22 (Reuters) - CAMURUS AB:

* LONG-ACTING BUPRENORPHINE BLOCKS OPIOID EFFECTS AND SUPPRESSES WITHDRAWAL SYMPTOMS IN ADULTS WITH OPIOID USE DISORDER

* STUDY ATTAINED PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR BOTH ARMS OF CAM2038 DOSING LEVELS BY PRODUCING AN IMMEDIATE AND SUSTAINED BLOCKADE OF HYDROMORPHONE EFFECTS AND SUPPRESSION OF WITHDRAWAL

* CAM2038 WAS SAFELY TOLERATED, WITH ADVERSE EVENTS CONSISTENT WITH OTHER TRIAL RESULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)