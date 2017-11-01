FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Triangle Capital Corp reports third quarter results
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Trump calls for death penalty for Uzbek man charged in attack
New York Attack
Trump calls for death penalty for Uzbek man charged in attack
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Technology
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 1, 2017 / 9:39 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Triangle Capital Corp reports third quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Triangle Capital Corp

* Triangle Capital Corporation reports third quarter 2017 results, announces quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, and announces exploration of certain strategic alternatives

* Triangle Capital Corp qtrly ‍net investment income per share $0.36​

* Triangle Capital Corp -co’s ‍NAV at September 30, 2017, was $13.20 per share as compared to $14.83 per share at June 30, 2017​

* Triangle Capital - ‍Board elected to pursue exploration of certain strategic alternatives, including potential sale of certain investments, others

* Triangle Capital - ‍Board engaged in discussions with investment banking firms, expects to announce formal engagement of advisor in near future​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.