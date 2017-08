BRIEF-Triangle Capital qtrly net investment income per share $0.41

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Triangle Capital Corp

* Triangle Capital Corporation reports second quarter 2017 results, announces $30 million expansion of senior credit facility and announces quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share

* Triangle Capital Corp - net investment income during Q2 of 2017 was $19.4 million, compared to net investment income of $17.8 million for Q1 of 2017

* Triangle Capital Corp - company's net asset value, or NAV, at June 30, 2017, was $14.83 per share as compared to $15.29 per share at March 31, 2017

* Triangle Capital Corp qtrly net investment income per share $0.41