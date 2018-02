Feb 19 (Reuters) - Fastighets Trianon Ab:

* ‍TRIANON ISSUES CORPORATE BONDS OF SEK 350 MILLION

* BONDS ARE ISSUED UNDER A TOTAL FRAMEWORK OF SEK 500 MILLION

* BONDS WILL RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 4.50 PERCENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)