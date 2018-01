Jan 29 (Reuters) - Tribune Media Co:

* TRIBUNE MEDIA CO - ON ‍JAN 26, ROSS LEVINSOHN NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO TAKE A LEAVE OF ABSENCE FROM BOARD

* TRIBUNE MEDIA CO - ‍DURING THE LEAVE OF ABSENCE, “LEVINSOHN WILL NOT PARTICIPATE IN ANY ACTIVITIES OF BOARD​”

* TRIBUNE MEDIA - ‍ON JAN. 28, 2018, LAURA WALKER WAS APPOINTED TO AUDIT COMMITTEE AND NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE OF BOARD​