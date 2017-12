BRIEF-Trican Announces First Half 2018 Capital Program

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Trican Well Service Ltd:

* TRICAN ANNOUNCES FIRST HALF 2018 CAPITAL PROGRAM, UPDATES THE STATUS OF ITS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID AND PROVIDES AN OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* TRICAN WELL SERVICE LTD - EXPECTS MODEST H1 2018 CAPITAL PROGRAM WITH ALLOCATION OF $22 MILLION FOR MAJOR COMPONENTS

* TRICAN WELL SERVICE LTD - PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM OF $44 MILLION FOR FIRST HALF OF 2018

* TRICAN WELL SERVICE LTD - TRICAN MAY STILL PURCHASE AN ADDITIONAL 28.6 MILLION COMMON SHARES OVER NEXT 10 MONTHS OF PROGRAM

* TRICAN WELL SERVICE - NOT PLANNING TO BUILD OR GROW HYDRAULIC HORSEPOWER BEYOND CURRENT TOTAL FOOTPRINT OF 680,000 HHP

* TRICAN WELL SERVICE - “Q3 STRONG ACTIVITY LEVELS CONTINUED INTO FIRST HALF OF Q4”

* TRICAN WELL SERVICE SEES LOWER OVERALL PROPPANT VOLUMES FOR Q4 VERSUS Q3 PROPPANT VOLUMES OF 563,000 TONNES

* TRICAN WELL - DURING OCTOBER AND NOVEMBER TRICAN PROPPANT VOLUMES WERE ABOUT 310,000 TONNES

* TRICAN WELL - "CONTINUE TO HAVE VISIBILITY FOR SIGNIFICANT FIRST HALF 2018 DEMAND"