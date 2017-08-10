FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trican reports Q2 ‍net income per share $0.03​
August 10, 2017 / 10:11 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Trican reports Q2 ‍net income per share $0.03​

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Trican Well Service Ltd-

* Trican reports second quarter results for 2017 and updates 2017 capital program

* Q2 revenue c$137.2 million

* Q2 revenue view c$98.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Trican Well Service Ltd qtrly ‍net income per share $0.03​

* Trican Well Service Ltd says expects to spend approximately $25 million on capital equipment during second half of 2017

* Trican Well Service Ltd - "‍believe that demand is sufficient that two more fracturing crews can be added in Q3"​

* Trican Well Service Ltd - ‍expects to spend approximately $25 million on capital equipment during second half of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

