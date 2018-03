Feb 28 (Reuters) - Tricon Capital Group Inc:

* TRANSFORMATIVE YEAR FOR TRICON CAPITAL GROUP DRIVES RECORD EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND INCREASE

* TRICON CAPITAL GROUP INC QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍$0.19​

* TRICON CAPITAL GROUP INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍$0.39​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: