Aug 11 (Reuters) - Trigon Metals Inc

* Trigon announces increase in private placement due to significant interest

* Trigon Metals Inc - ‍Financing will now consist of sale of up to 4.7 million units at a price of $0.30 per unit​

* Trigon Metals Inc - ‍Intends to use net proceeds from financing for exploration and development of Kombat mine​