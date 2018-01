Jan 4 (Reuters) - Trimble Inc:

* TRIMBLE ACQUIRES STABIPLAN TO EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN MEP ENGINEERING SOLUTIONS

* TRIMBLE INC - FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* TRIMBLE INC - STABIPLAN BUSINESS WILL BE REPORTED AS PART OF BUILDINGS AND INFRASTRUCTURE SEGMENT