BRIEF-Trimble announces new share repurchase authorization
#Regulatory News
November 15, 2017 / 11:37 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Trimble announces new share repurchase authorization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Trimble Inc

* Trimble announces new share repurchase authorization

* Trimble Inc - ‍approved a new share repurchase program authorizing up to $600 million in repurchases of company’s common stock​

* Trimble Inc - ‍board of directors has approved a new share repurchase program authorizing up to $600 million in repurchases of company’s common stock​

* Trimble Inc - new ‍authorization does not have an expiration date and replaces prior authorization of $400 million, which was recently completed​

* Trimble Inc - ‍authorization does not have an expiration date and replaces prior authorization of $400 million, which was recently completed​

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
