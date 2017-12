Dec 19 (Reuters) - Trinet Group Inc:

* TRINET GROUP - U.S. DISTRICT COURT FOR NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA DISMISSED PUTATIVE SECURITIES CLASS ACTION AGAINST TRINET,ALL OTHER DEFENDANTS

* TRINET GROUP - COURT GRANTED DEFENDANTS' MOTION TO DISMISS AMENDED COMPLAINT, ORIGINALLY FILED BY PLAINTIFF ON AUGUST 7, 2015, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND