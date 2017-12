BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling Announces The Extension And Amendment Of Its Credit Facility

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Trinidad Drilling Ltd:

* TRINIDAD DRILLING LTD. ANNOUNCES THE EXTENSION AND AMENDMENT OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY

* TRINIDAD DRILLING LTD - ‍AGREED TO EXTEND MATURITY OF COMPANY‘S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY BY TWO YEARS, EXTENDING MATURITY DATE TO DECEMBER 12, 2020​

* TRINIDAD DRILLING LTD - MINOR AMENDMENTS WERE MADE TO FACILITY AND SIZE OF CREDIT FACILITY REMAINS UNCHANGED AT C$100 MILLION AND US$100 MILLION​

* TRINIDAD DRILLING-EXPECTS BANK EBITDA TO CASH INTEREST EXPENSE COVENANT TO BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED IN 2018 BY LOWER INTEREST RATE ON ITS SENIOR NOTES​