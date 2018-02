BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling Q4 Net Shr Loss $0.06

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Trinidad Drilling Ltd:

* TRINIDAD DRILLING REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS; IMPROVING INDUSTRY CONDITIONS DRIVE HIGHER FOURTH QUARTER ADJUSTED EBITDA

* QTRLY REVENUE $137.902 MILLION VERSUS $93.06 MILLION ‍​

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.06‍​

* IN 2018, THE COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $94 MILLION IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

* TRINIDAD DRILLING- ‍ FOLLOWING A REVIEW TAKEN IN EARLY 2018, CO REDUCED HEADCOUNT, ROLLED BACK SALARIES AND IMPLEMENTED TIGHTER EXPENSE MANAGEMENT​

* TRINIDAD RECENTLY COMMENCED A FORMAL PROCESS TO INITIATE A STRATEGIC REVIEW IN AN EFFORT TO ENHANCE SHAREHOLDER VALUE

* TRINIDAD DRILLING- ‍CO'S BOARD INTENDS TO CONSIDER A BROAD RANGE OF ALTERNATIVES, INCLUDING A SALE OF SELECTED ASSETS