Nov 15 (Reuters) - Intelsat Sa:

* TRINITY BROADCASTING NETWORK RECOMMITS TO THE INTELSAT GALAXY FLEET, EXTENDING LONG-TERM DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR ANOTHER DECADE

* ‍SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE HIGH DEFINITION & STANDARD DEFINITION PROGRAMMING TO CABLE HEAD-ENDS THROUGHOUT NORTH AMERICA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: