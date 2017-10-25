FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trinity Industries reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.43
October 25, 2017 / 8:46 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Trinity Industries reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.43

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Trinity Industries Inc:

* Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces third quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $0.90 to $1.25

* Sees Q4 2017 earnings per share $0.35 to $0.45

* Q3 earnings per share $0.43

* Q3 revenue $973.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $957.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.41 to $1.51

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Trinity Industries -rail group expects fy 2018 deliveries of about 20,000 railcars, of which about 65% was in backlog at Q3 end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

