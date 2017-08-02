FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trinseo Q2 earnings per share $1.34
August 2, 2017 / 9:05 PM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Trinseo Q2 earnings per share $1.34

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Trinseo Sa

* Trinseo reports second quarter 2017 financial results; no change to strong business fundamentals with updated full year outlook for net timing impacts

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.10 to $1.28

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $6.40 to $6.58

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $1.10 to $1.28

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $6.51 to $6.69

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.39

* Q2 earnings per share $1.34

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $1.145 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.08 billion

* Trinseo Sa - ‍intends to launch a refinancing of its term loan and existing bonds over next two weeks​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

