BRIEF-Trinseo SA reports Q3 earnings per share $0.74

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Trinseo SA
* Trinseo reports third quarter 2017 financial results; updates 2017 full year outlook and provides initial 2018 full year outlook
* Sees fy 2018 adjusted earnings per share $7.66 to $8.20
* Sees q4 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.53 to $1.71
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $7.53 to $7.71
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $6.23 to $6.41
* Sees fy 2018 earnings per share $7.66 to $8.20
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.18
* Sees q4 2017 earnings per share $1.53 to $1.71
* Q3 earnings per share $0.74
* Q3 sales $1.097 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.06 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Trinseo SA - q3 net income included a pre-tax charge of approximately $66 million related to company’s recent debt refinancing
* Trinseo SA - expect “strong” business fundamentals through end of year
* Trinseo SA - profitability should be higher in 2018 due to performance materials growth initiatives and demand in basic plastics & feedstocks
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.73, revenue view $4.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.73, revenue view $4.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.74, revenue view $1.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S