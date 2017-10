BRIEF-Trinseo sa says ‍updating q3, 2017 outlook

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Trinseo Sa

* Trinseo sa says ‍updating its q3 adjusted ebitda estimate to between $162 million to $168 million ​

* Trinseo updates full year 2017 outlook and provides preliminary third quarter 2017 financial results

* Trinseo sa - ‍ preliminary expected operating results for q3 of 2017 to be about $50 million above previously issued guidance, on a pre-tax basis​

* Trinseo sa - ‍ company now expects an approximately $25 million unfavorable net timing impact in q3​

* Trinseo sa sees fy 2017 ‍adjusted ebitda outlook of $605 million to $615 million​

* Trinseo sa sees ‍for quarter ended september 30,2017, eps $0.71 - $0.82​

* Trinseo sa sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $‍7.59 - $7.77​

* Trinseo sa sees ‍for quarter ended september 30,2017, adjusted eps $2.15 - $2.27

* Trinseo sa sees fy 2017 earnings per share $6.27 - $6.45​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.88, revenue view $4.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: