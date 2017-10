Sept 20 (Reuters) - Trio-tech International

* Trio-Tech fourth quarter net income increased 96% to $0.09 per diluted share versus $0.05 per share last year

* Q4 revenue rose 20.7 percent to $10.64 million

* Backlog at end of fiscal 2017 up to $7.5 million versus backlog of $6.3 million at end of fiscal 2016​