FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-TripAdvisor sees low-single digit consolidated revenue growth for 2017‍​
Sections
Featured
Emboldened cow vigilantes in India deny Muslims their livelihood
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Emboldened cow vigilantes in India deny Muslims their livelihood
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
Texas Shooting
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 6, 2017 / 10:23 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

BRIEF-TripAdvisor sees low-single digit consolidated revenue growth for 2017‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - TripAdvisor Inc

* TripAdvisor Inc sees about flat click-based, transaction revenue growth and lowsingle digit consolidated revenue growth for 2017‍​

* TripAdvisor - maintain 2017 adjusted EBITDA outlook of flat to down compared to 2016‍​

* TripAdvisor - expect that the year-over-year adjusted EBITDA performance in Q4 will improve relative to Q3

* TripAdvisor - expect recent trends in click-based, transaction revenue, associated performance-based marketing spend to continue into 2018

* TripAdvisor - in non-hotel segment, expect continued growth in 2018

* FY2017 revenue view $1.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2hMoE6R) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.