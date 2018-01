Jan 26 (Reuters) - Triplepoint Venture Growth Bdc Corp :

* TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP. ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP - ‍AMENDMENT AND RENEWAL, AMONG OTHER THINGS, INCREASED TOTAL CREDIT CAPACITY TO $210 MILLION​

* TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC-‍ AMENDMENT EXTENDED REVOLVING PERIOD FROM FEB. 21, 2018 TO FEB. 21, 2020, MATURITY DATE FROM FEB. 21, 2019 TO AUG. 21, 2021​