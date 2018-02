Feb 16 (Reuters) - Trisura Group Ltd:

* TRISURA GROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2017 ANNUAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

* ‍NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN INCREASED BY 21% IN Q4​

* QTRLY ‍GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN C$38.7 MILLION VERSUS C$33.4​ MILLION

* QTRLY ‍NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN C$26.4​ MILLION, UP 21 PERCENT YOY