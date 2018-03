BRIEF-Tritax Big Box Posts FY Adjusted EPS ‍6.37 Pence

March 7 (Reuters) - Tritax Big Box Reit Plc:

* FY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍6.37 PENCE VERSUS 6.51 PENCE YEAR AGO

* FY DIVIDEND DECLARED PER SHARE ‍6.40​ PENCE VERSUS 6.20 PENCE YEAR AGO

* ‍FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 247.80 MILLION STG VERSUS 91.90 MILLION STG​

* ‍EPRA NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED BY 10.3% TO 142.24 PENCE AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 (31 DECEMBER 2016: 129.00 PENCE)​

* ‍TOTAL RETURN FOR YEAR WAS 15.2% VERSUS 9.6% YEAR AGO​

* FY 2017 ‍PORTFOLIO INDEPENDENTLY VALUED AT £2.61 BILLION AS AT 31 DECEMBER ​

* ‍PROGRESSIVE DIVIDEND TARGET OF 6.70 PENCE PER SHARE ANNOUNCED FOR 2018.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)