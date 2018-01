Jan 18 (Reuters) - Tritax Big Box Reit Plc:

* ‍ACQUISITION OF AO WORLD PLC NATIONAL DISTRIBUTION CENTRE​

* SAYS ‍ACQUISITION OF AO WORLD PLC NATIONAL DISTRIBUTION CENTRE AT WESTON ROAD, CREWE, CHESHIRE FOR £36.10 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)