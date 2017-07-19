FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 days ago
July 19, 2017 / 9:05 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Triumph Bancorp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.51

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Triumph Bancorp Inc

* Triumph Bancorp reports second quarter net income to common stockholders of $9.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.51

* Q2 earnings per share $0.51

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Triumph Bancorp Inc - Earned net interest income for quarter ended June 30, 2017 of $38.6 million compared to $31.8 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Triumph Bancorp Inc - Net interest income for quarter ended June 30, 2017 includes accelerated purchase discount accretion of $1.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

