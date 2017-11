BRIEF-Triumph Group Q2 loss per share $0.11

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Triumph Group Inc-

* Triumph Group reports second quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.52

* Q2 loss per share $0.11

* Q2 sales $745.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $787.7 million

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $2.25 to $2.75

* Sees FY 2018 revenue about $3.1 billion to $3.2 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $2.46, revenue view $3.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Triumph - ‍expects revenue to increase in fiscal year 2019 as development programs enter production and sales from new wins offset sunsetting programs​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: