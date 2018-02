Feb 12 (Reuters) - Trius Investments Inc:

* TRIUS ESTABLISHES SPECIAL COMMITTEE

* SAYS FORMED SPECIAL COMMITTEE TO EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR DIVESTING OF COMPANY‘S VARIOUS INVESTMENT

* ‍SPECIAL COMMITTEE IS COMPRISED OF TWO INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, DAMIAN LOPEZ (CHAIR) AND PETER K. DEACON​