Oct 25 (Reuters) - Trivago NV:

* Trivago N.V. reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue EUR 287.9 million versus EUR 246.7 million

* Qtrly loss per share attributable to Trivago N.V. Available to common stockholders​ ‍EUR 0.02​

* Says ‍updated guidance, now expect total revenue to grow at a rate between 36% and 39% for 2017​