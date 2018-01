BRIEF-Tronc Inc Ross Levinsohn To Take Unpaid Leave Of Absence

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Tronc Inc:

* TRONC INC - EFFECTIVE JAN 19, 2018, ROSS LEVINSOHN, CEO, LOS ANGELES TIMES, VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO TAKE AN UNPAID LEAVE OF ABSENCE

* TRONC INC SAYS HAS RETAINED OUTSIDE LAW FIRM TO CONDUCT REVIEW OF RECENT ALLEGATIONS REGARDING ROSS LEVINSOHN‘S BEHAVIOR

* TRONC INC SAYS PENDING COMPLETION OF REVIEW OF ALLEGATIONS, MICKIE ROSEN, CURRENT PRESIDENT, LOS ANGELES TIMES, WILL LEAD LOS ANGELES TIMES