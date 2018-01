Jan 23 (Reuters) - Tronox Ltd:

* TRONOX SEEKS OPPORTUNITY FOR DECISION ON MERITS OF PROPOSED CRISTAL ACQUISITION

* TRONOX LTD - ‍FILED LAWSUIT IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

* TRONOX - LAWSUIT SEEKING DECLARATORY, INJUNCTIVE RELIEF TO PREVENT FTC FROM BLOCKING CO'S PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TITANIUM DIOXIDE BUSINESS OF CRISTAL​