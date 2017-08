July 25 (Reuters) - Trovagene Inc

* Trovagene announces peer-reviewed publication of first-in-human phase 1 trial results with pcm-075, its polo-like kinase 1 (plk1) inhibitor

* Trovagene inc says data from first-in-human trial demonstrated that pcm-075 is generally safe and well-tolerated in patients with advanced cancers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: